Man dies after being hit by vehicle near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man crossing a street near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront died after he was struck by a vehicle, Virginia Beach Police said.

The accident happened shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on Pacific Avenue, near 12th Street. First responders arrived to find James Ray had been struck by a vehicle while crossing the street at this location.

Ray was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the driver called authorities and stayed at the scene of the accident.

The crash is currently under investigation by the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit.