Virginia Beach parents are ‘not concerned’ as they send their kids back to in-person learning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As 15,000 more students returned for in-person learning Thursday morning, parents expressed why they chose the option to send their kids back to school over virtual learning.

The pouring rain did not slow down the pace of parents rushing in to drop their kids off at VBCPS schools.

Despite the Virginia Department of Health reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases, the school board still decided to give parents the option of hybrid learning.

Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Dr. Aaron Spence, told 13News Now on Wednesday they’ve taken the necessary precautions of using plexiglass, mandating social distancing, and using one-way hallways.

One parent, Jerry McComack, says he and his wife both work full-time jobs and childcare can get expensive. He says after months of his two children learning virtually, he thought it would be better overall for them to have in-person classes.

“It’s really tough out there to find people you can trust to watch your kids,” said McComack. “My daughter going back to school is a big help as well, so she can make sure she can continue her education and get what she needs.”

Another parent, Ales Mynirik, says his daughter is still adjusting to the English language and in-person learning is vital for her skills. He says he trusts the school system to keep students six feet apart and keep the mask mandate.

"Otherwise she's missing the contact with the other kids and teachers," said Mynirik. "Really, the effectiveness of in-person learning is important for us."