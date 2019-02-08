VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Parks and Recreations Department has heard the public’s call for more walkways and bike trails for recreation in the city — now, they want to know how you feel about using the same means for work, running errands, or just for general transportation.

Elaine Linn is the active transportation planner at Parks and Rec and said the department regularly conducts surveys to check the public’s pulse on recreation in the city, “and the desire for more walkability and more bikeways and trails always ranks among the top. ”

“Now with this survey, we want to make sure we capture from residents more specific information about walkability for transportation and not just recreation,” she said.

In the survey, residents have the opportunity to answer questions about their biking and walking habits as well as provide feedback to “help guide the goals and objectives” of the 2020 Active Transportation Plan.

Some of the plans open for public opinion include:

Develop a complete multimodal transportation network.

Improve, highlight, and build additional recreational amenities for residents and visitors.

Create additional opportunities for healthy, active lifestyles.

“It’s important for the community to participate in this survey because we want this plan update to be relevant to the residents of Virginia Beach,” Linn said.

Linn said the department wants to know “if the available facilities are adequate or whether the community demands more.”

More information about bikeways and trails in the city and to access the survey up until Aug. 16, click here.