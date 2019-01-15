VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Administration wants to help families affected by the government shutdown.

In a Facebook post, the organization shared that anyone using its childcare services and any active members of the rec centers or sports leagues may be able to have their payments delayed until the government reopens and their paychecks resume.

You can contact the administration at fun@vbgov.com to let them know how they can help. They will handle each situation on a case by case basis because everyone's needs will be different.

