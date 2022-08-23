Virginia Beach Parks & Rec. unveils proposal for Rudee Loop redevelopment

The city's department of parks and recreation has entered the ring to design a concept for the 11-acre section of the Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On August 12, the City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals to redevelop an 11-acre section of the Oceanfront.

Now, the city's department of parks and recreation has entered the ring to design a concept for Rudee Loop.

Rudee Loop, situated where Rudee Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean meet, is a popular spot for fishers and surfers alike. It was listed as an area that could be improved in the city's 2030 Resort Area Strategic Action Plan.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Department released its proposal for redevelopment. The department envisions "a skate park, sculptural playgrounds, a food truck plaza, water features, a fishing pier spanning the inlet, multi-use path and a main green with a small stage."

The three other proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and the Virginia Gentleman Foundation.