Virginia Beach pastor speaks out after dropped charges for attempted solicitation of minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — John Blanchard, a pastor at Rock Church International in Virginia Beach, spoke out from the pulpit Sunday to directly address his dropped charges involving attempted solicitation of a minor for the first time.

Blanchard was arrested last October for felony solicitation of prostitution with underage people in Chesterfield, Virginia.

Investigators said they communicated with Blanchard and the others on social media as part of the operation. All 17 arranged to meet with someone whom they thought was underage to have sex. When they say Blanchard and the others showed up, officers arrested them.

During a preliminary hearing in October, the Chesterfield County prosecutor told a judge after reviewing the charges that the case would be nolle pros.

That meant the charges would be dropped, but they could be refiled again at a later date if prosecutors felt they had enough evidence against Blanchard to move forward.

During the controversy, Blanchard stepped down from his ministerial duties at Rock Church International. Then, he made his return.

At a sermon on December 4, Blanchard told church members he’s kept quiet until now at the advice of lawyers.

He went on to express his intent to pursue legal action.

“Demonstrably false accusations.”



"Over the past several months I've been the subject of vicious and inhuman accusations," Blanchard said.

"These statements are demonstrably false. You dress up lie. You can twist it. You can misrepresent it. But I'm sorry, a lie is still a lie."

An official from the Chesterfield County Juvenile Domestic and Relations Clerk's Office has told 13News Now that charges against two other men in the undercover sting were also dropped.

“The word of God tells us not to bear false witness against our neighbor. But, because particular organizations and individuals have made it very clear that they intend to destroy our church, my family and this ministry," Blanchard continued.