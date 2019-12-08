VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Planning and Community Development Department will close as it moves to a different location following the mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Beginning Friday, August 16 at 1 p.m., all Planning and Community Development Department offices, including Permits and Inspections and the Development Services Center, will close as they move to another location.

The Department offices will move to 2875 Sabre Street, Suite 500.

The Strategic Growth Area Division, located at 4525 Main Street, is the only exception. That office will reopen on Monday, August 19.

The other offices will remain closed until Monday, August 26 as they work to relocate.

Permits and Inspections will continue to process online permit and inspection submissions while offices are closed. The online requests will be reviewed as quickly as possible, but expect some delay.

The staff will also accept third-party inspection requests as well as photo and video inspections. To do this, upload photos, videos and reports in Accela under your permit for your inspection.

The city asks that you do not proceed with any work until you have an approved inspection.

RELATED: What's next for Virginia Beach Municipal Center Building 2 employees?

The following locations will be open at the Sabre Street location on Monday, August. 26 at 8 a.m.:

Permits and Inspections

Planning and Administration

Zoning Administration

Development Services Center

Director's Office

Call 757-385-4621 or visit the department's website for any questions.

The Planning and Community Development Department was located in Building 2 prior to the May 31 shooting at the Municipal Center.