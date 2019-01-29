VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police and Fire are working on a joint investigation in the 1700 block of Rose Petal Drive.

Just after 8:04 p.m. Monday, Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received a call for a house fire in the 1700 block of Rose Petal Drive. Moments later they received a call for a dispute and a hit-and-run at the same location.

Officers responded to the scene and found an adult victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While the Police Department investigates the hit-and-run, the Virginia Beach Fire Department is still working on the house fire that is under control.

"This is very early and it's a unique situation that we have a fire and a hit-and-run at the same location. We don't know [if the two are related]," said Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn. "Our investigators are determining all of those facts."

It wasn't known at the time of this report if there were any injuries from the fire.

There has yet to be information released on the suspect and it is unknown if the suspect is in custody.