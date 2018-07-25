VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — As part of an ongoing animal cruelty investigation, Virginia Beach Police and Animal Control officers arrested two people.

On Monday, officers responded to the 500 block of Dam Neck Road. A lot of poultry were removed from the property. The investigation led to criminal charges surrounding animal fighting.

The first suspect, 52-year-old Emmannuel Limh Garcia of the 500 block of Dam Neck Road, has been charged with ten counts of Animal Fighting and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Correction Center without bond.

The second suspect, 75-year-old Rolando Salazar Geronimo, has been charged with ten counts of animal fighting, a class 1 misdemeanor, two counts of animal fighting, a class 6 felony, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony. Geronimo has been released on bond.

The animals are in the care of Animal Control at an offsite location. Officials are consulting with the Virginia State Veterinarians Office and the shelter veterinarian for disposition recommendations.

Animal Control is continuing to investigate this incident.

