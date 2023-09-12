Virginia Beach police arrest girl after 'domestic incident' turned shooting

According to police, she was witnessed shooting a gun.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A girl is in custody following a "domestic incident" in Virginia Beach that drew a large police presence on Princess Anne Road in Pungo Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, a motorcycle cop happened to ride by a domestic situation turned shooting. The officer saw an argument between a girl and her father. It escalated, and she was witnessed shooting a gun.

The girl was taken into custody. Her father was injured in the incident, but is expected to recover. Investigators haven't said whether or not he was shot.

Police also declined to say where the girl obtained the gun she fired.