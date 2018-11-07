VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., (WVEC) -- Police officers were on the scene of a bank robbery in Virginia Beach Wednesday, according to a tweet.

The bank robbery occurred at a Wells Fargo in the 600 block of Independence Boulevard around 1:45 p.m.

VBPD working a bank robbery of the Wells Fargo in the 600 block of Infependence that just occurred. Police activity at Independence/ Virginia Beach Blvd is related to this. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 11, 2018

According to officials, the suspect, 33-year-old Clevester Antoine Lucas of Whittaker, NC, fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Independence Boulevard. After crashing, Lucas tried to run away on foot but was apprehended by police.

Lucas was charged with Entering a Bank While Armed, 2 Counts of Armed Robbery, 2 Counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Wearing a mask in Public, and Felony Eluding.

He is currently being held in Virginia Beach Correctional Facility on a no bond status.

