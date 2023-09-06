Virginia Beach police arrest Portland man for alleged armed serial robberies

During the robberies, Kea Rodrigues apparently "gestured that he had a firearm, and demanded, and obtained money from this business."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police arrested a suspect in connection to the robbery of two different businesses in the area, one of them two times.

27-year-old Kea Rodrigues of Portland, Oregon was arrested on Tuesday.

The first robbery he is suspected of committing happened on Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. at a 7-Eleven. Then 20 minutes later, he allegedly robbed a BP gas station.

Two days later on Monday he allegedly robbed the same BP gas station again.

During the robberies, Rodrigues apparently "gestured that he had a firearm, and demanded, and obtained money from this business," police said

Shortly after that third robbery, Virginia Beach Police officers found Rodrigues and arrested him with no incident.

Officer Tyler Hughes expanded on the arrest in a social media post by the Virginia Beach Police Department. After the third robbery, Officer Hughes arrived at the BP minutes later when the store owner showed him the footage from the incident allowing him to recognize the suspect by his clothes.

"I went and canvassed the area, and saw an individual who matched the description; saw him get in the vehicle [which] pulled off and made a traffic infraction so I made a traffic stop. As I made the traffic stop, I looked at the clothing of the passenger... and placed him under arrest for the robbery of the BP and two other robberies."