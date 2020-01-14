Virginia Beach police arrest serial robber who targeted Shore Drive businesses

The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man accused of being a serial robber.
On Monday, police arrested a man for a string of business robberies around Shore Drive since the start of the new year.
Officers took 35-year-old Justin Cassidy, of Virginia Beach, into custody and charged his with five counts of Robbery, four counts of Use or Display a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and five counts of Wearing a Mask in Public.
Police said the charges stem from the following robberies:
- January 3rd at 8:26 p.m., Subway located at 4801 Shore Drive.
- January 8th at 12:55 a.m., 7-11 located at 3860 Shore Drive.
- January 8th at 3:26 a.m., Waffle House, located at 5397 Wesleyan Drive.
- January 11th at 5:31 p.m., the Subway located at 4801 Shore Drive was robbed a second time.
- January 12th at 3:45 p.m., the Waffle House located at 5397 Wesleyan Drive was robbed a second time
Detectives are continuing their investigation, additional charges are anticipated.