Virginia Beach police arrest serial robber who targeted Shore Drive businesses

A 35-year-old was arrested for allegedly robbing four different businesses on Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested a man accused of being a serial robber.

On Monday, police arrested a man for a string of business robberies around Shore Drive since the start of the new year.

Officers took 35-year-old Justin Cassidy, of Virginia Beach, into custody and charged his with five counts of Robbery, four counts of Use or Display a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and five counts of Wearing a Mask in Public.

Police said the charges stem from the following robberies:

January 3rd at 8:26 p.m., Subway located at 4801 Shore Drive.

January 8th at 12:55 a.m., 7-11 located at 3860 Shore Drive.

January 8th at 3:26 a.m., Waffle House, located at 5397 Wesleyan Drive.

January 11th at 5:31 p.m., the Subway located at 4801 Shore Drive was robbed a second time.

January 12th at 3:45 p.m., the Waffle House located at 5397 Wesleyan Drive was robbed a second time