VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing elderly male they say is in need of medication.

Roy Mitchell is a white male, 74 years old and was last seen by his family around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

He may be wearing glasses, dark shorts and a red T-shirt while driving a red 2016 Ford Explorer with OHIO license plates: GXK-4627.

If you see Mr. Mitchell, the Virginia Beach Police Department asks that you call Missing Persons Detective: Detective A.J. Edwards at 757-385-8481 or the VBPD non-emergency line: 757-385-5000.

