VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking the public's help with a case earlier this week.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, several residents near Manchester Village called the police saying they heard multiple gunshots.

Police officers found a man with serious injuries in the area.

Investigators are asking the public to step up if they have any information about this case.

Call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP. You can remain anonymous and if you help solve the case you could be eligible for a cash reward.

