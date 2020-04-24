Virginia Beach Police careful with its PPE usage

Deputy Chief of Operations, Bill Dean, said officers are being careful of how much PPE they use, because they don't know how much longer this pandemic will last.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — You may see Virginia Beach Police officers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while responding to calls. Like many other departments, officers are trying to protect themselves against COVID-19.

But Deputy Chief of Operations, Bill Dean, said officers are being careful of how much PPE they use because they don't know when the coronavirus pandemic will end.

He said officers are able to decide when they think it is necessary, but there are certain times it's required.

"If they are in a car with someone, so if they make an arrest or they are transporting someone to a facility such as a hospital or a mental health facility, that both the person who is riding in the car with us and the officer have on at least minimally a surgical mask," Dean said.

He added that their jobs changed during the pandemic.