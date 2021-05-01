Virginia Beach police chief justifies man's detainment at Lynnhaven Mall

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the detainment of Jamar Mackey, an innocent man, was not improper.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's police chief says the detainment of an innocent man captured in now-viral video was not improper.

In the video, police are seen handcuffing Jamar Mackey at Lynnhaven Mall just before Christmas. He didn't do anything wrong, but police detained him because they say he fit the description of a suspect they were looking for.

Addressing Virginia Beach City Council on Tuesday, Police Chief Paul Neudigate started out by again publicly apologizing to Mackey, saying Mackey has a right to be upset about the whole situation.

Mackey was detained on December 19 as he ate lunch with his family at the mall food court. Neudigate said Mackey matched the description of a man using who used stolen credit cards.

Neudigate admits that officers had the wrong man. The police chief said the man they were looking for, now identified as Markee Smith, allegedly stole a car and was using stolen credit cards at the mall.

Neudigate showed city council members side-by-side images of Mackey and Smith. He said they both had on dark clothing, had a similar build, hairstyle, and both were with a minor who was wearing red.

While Neudigate publicly apologized to Mackey again, he added the sergeant followed the law and procedures.

“When we evaluate the stop and evaluate the circumstances based on the factors that were just presented, all the information known the sergeant knew at the time, we concluded that the sergeant had reasonable suspicion to detain Mr. Mackey in this incident,” the police chief said.