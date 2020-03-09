Virginia Beach Police to clean two precincts due to positive COVID-19 cases

Police say the Fourth Precinct and part of the First Precinct were closed for enhanced cleaning due to a few positive COVID-19 cases.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department has closed its Fourth Precinct and part of the First Precinct in order to extensively clean both offices.

Police closed those areas after learning that a few employees tested positive for COVID-19. The portion of the First Precinct that was closed is the administrative area on the first floor. The First Precinct is also police headquarters.

Once the sanitation process is done at the Fourth Precinct, it will reopen on Friday, Sept. 4. Police also note that sanitizing part of the First Precinct won't interfere with citizen services.

Employees and officers will work from alternate locations during this time. Police are encouraging those who can telework to do so until they've thoroughly cleaned both offices. Those who can't telework are mandated to wear face masks, physical distance and wash their hands. The city will provide coronavirus tests for all employees who work in both precincts.

No other details have been released at this time, including how many positive cases there are.