Virginia Beach police turn to city’s recreation centers to connect with youth

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers are using a new strategy to reach local youth.

They’re trading their badges for buckets!

A fresh initiative is getting more officers in local recreation centers. But instead of spending time patrolling, they're showing up to play basketball.

Sgt. Christopher Washington is no stranger to the Princess Anne Community Recreation Center.

“I actually started going to this rec center when I was 10 years old. So, this is my old stomping grounds. I got my first dunk over there," said Washington.

These days, he’s hoping to make new memories, and more importantly, new friends.

Starting this summer, Virginia Beach Police officers are spending more time at city recreation centers.

Washington is one of many officers hitting the hardwood and donning a different kind of uniform in the hopes of scoring better relationships with local youth.

“We realized we have these teens here. So, instead of asking them to come to us, we decided to go to them on their turf," said Lt. Kevin Lokey.

This is part of the department’s newly formed Youth Services Unit, with an assist from Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.

The department formed the unit to bring all services and programs related to juveniles, including the area’s school resource officers, under one umbrella.

Lokey, who oversees the program, said they realized a lot of area teens hang out at the city’s seven recreation centers.

He hopes the effort builds trust between officers and young people.

“For the teens, it allows them to see us as humans. You know a lot of people can’t see past the uniform. They can’t see past the badge. So it lets them see that we are human and that we have shared interests,” he said.

On the basketball floor, you'll hear cheers and a bit of trash talk. But for Washington, it’s all about the small interactions along the way.

“There are those opportunities where if they’re just shooting around, you can go over. You can have a conversation, maybe do a one-on-one," said Washington.

He’s hoping those moments will show local teenagers, they’re all on the same team.

“I want more of the youth to actually know an officer," he said.

The police officers will participate in other activities, too.

Most of their visits will be unannounced, but there are a few planned days.