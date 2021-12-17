Virginia Beach police seek information on illegal dentistry practice

VBPD said a woman was doing illegal dental procedures on members of the Hispanic community without a dental license.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking the community for information after a woman was arrested for performing dental procedures without a license.

Police said they have arrested and charged Cristina Caro-Valencia, 51.

Caro-Valencia is accused of running an illegal business called "Cosmetica Dental Lab" where police say she performed dental procedures without a license to do so.

The operations were performed on people from the Hispanic community and took place inside Veterinary Hospital of Virginia Beach, located at 3002 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Virginia Beach police said Caro-Valencia was arrested on November 22 and is facing a felony charge. Now, officials are asking anyone with information regarding the illegal practices to contact Special Investigations.

For English, call 757-427-1749. For Spanish, call 757-373-4616 or 390-6166. Police said immigration status/citizenship will not be discussed or asked of anyone coming forward with information.

Spanish Version of the Virginia Beach Police press release below:

En Junio 2021, Investigaciones Especiales recibio informacion que Cristina Caro-Valencia, 51, de Virginia Beach, estaba practicando Odontologia sin tener licensia en una oficina Veterinaria localizada en el 3002 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA. La informacion tambien alega que Caro-Valencia era muy conocida por la comunidad Hispana al proveer estos servicios dentales.

Mediante la investigacion, detectives verificaron que Caro-Valencia corria una operacion de negocio ilegal bajo el nombre “COSMETICA DENTAL LAB,” donde ejercia procedimientos dentales sin una licensia de practica de Odontologia a personas en la comunidad Hispana. Caro-Valencia operaba este negocio ilegal adentro de VETERINARY HOSPITAL OF VIRGINIA BEACH.