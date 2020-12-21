Virginia Beach Police Department apologizes after officer mistakes man for accused thief, handcuffs him at Lynnhaven Mall

Police were investigating a report of credit card theft when they cuffed Jamar Mackey in the mall's food court in front of his family. They had the wrong person.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police Chief Paul Neudigate apologized Monday to a man whom police mistook for a person wanted for credit card theft at Lynnhaven Mall and whom they handcuffed in front of his family and a crowded food court.

Jamar Mackey's fiancée recorded the incident as it played out Saturday in front of her, his baby, and his 13-year-old son.

In short, Neudigate said at a news conference: "We could've done this better."

The chief explained that officers had a report of stolen credit cards at the mall and that Mackey matched the description of the suspect they had.

In the video Mackey's fiancée shot, you hear her tell the officer who handcuffed Mackey that he had the wrong person. The officer took Mackey out of the food court and outside of the building. A short time later, the officer released Mackey.

The video took off on Facebook and Instagram.

Neudigate said as a result of the attention, the department will review its policies and procedures. He also said the department has to recognize when its actions “greatly inconvenience a member of the community."

Neudigate did not say what officers should’ve done differently, instead saying the event is under investigation to answer that question.

"No one wants to be handcuffed in front of their family, in front of the public, like the officer did on Saturday. We apologize for the discomfort that was caused in this incident. As a result, we are focusing on two main areas: Was the initial approach and stop justified, and was the use of handcuffs justified?"

The officers did not have body cameras, which Neudiagate says is a shortcoming he wants to fix by supplying everyone with cameras. He asked Mackey to call the department so Neudigate can apologize to him in person.