Virginia Beach police welcome two new members: Simba and Geo

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate swore in Simba and Geo as the department's comfort dogs.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department welcomed two of its newest members on Tuesday.

Chief Paul Neudigate swore in Simba, a two-year old Golden Retriever, and 18-month old Geo, a black Labrador Retriever, as the department's newest members.

Both Simba and Geo are going to be comfort dogs for the department, as many employees deal with trauma while protecting citizens on a day-by-day basis.

Officer Kane applied to be a handler for the comfort dog, simply because she has seen how they have the ability to brighten a person's day.

MPO Johannesen sought interest in the position to help with breaking mental health issues in the law enforcement community. Both officers want to make an impact on their coworkers.

Simba and Geo are going to be around to show off their great personalities and put a smile on everyone's face!