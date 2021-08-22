Virginia Beach Police Department holds first 'Skateboard with a Cop' event

Virginia Beach police went to Woodstock Skate Park to show off their skateboarding skills. It's an effort to build a relationship with the community members.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Local residents of the skateboarding community joined police officers at a Virginia Beach skate park Saturday to show off their cool skills.

It was for the "Skateboard with a Cop" event held by the Virginia Beach Police Department at Woodstock Skate Park Saturday afternoon. That's located on Providence Road.

Several officers from the department's fourth precinct, along with Captain Scott Wichtendahl not only attended the event but also participated -- a few of them even hopped on a skateboard.

"It gives a chance for kids to learn who police officers are beyond the badge," Cpt. Wichtenfahl said.