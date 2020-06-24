Virginia Beach Police Department sees an uptick in aggravated assaults after violent few days at Oceanfront

Six shootings happened in one week. Two people died and six others are hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach is seeing an increase in aggravated assaults.

Six shootings happened in one week. Two people died and six others are hurt.

The most recent shooting happened Tuesday night on 23rd Street and Pacific Avenue at the Oceanfront. Police say they arrested and charged 19-year-old Isaiah Clemons with the crime.

“We are very concerned about that. Our goal is to provide public safety to all of our residents and all of our visitors,” explained Virginia Beach Deputy Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.

“As a police professional, I’m always concerned about victims, especially victims of violent crimes."

Gallagher said officers are trying to find solutions to curb the violence. He said leaders are putting more officers at the Oceanfront.

“If we can place a police officer in the proximity of places that we are having problems, all the better," he said. "If we can stop crime, all the better.”

Crime Statistics show aggravated assaults at the Oceanfront this year already surpassed 2019 numbers. This data includes shootings.

Reports said there were 23 aggravated assaults so far this year and 20 in 2019. But in 2018, numbers show 51 aggravated assaults.

“What is going on, obviously we have a lot of people that want to resolve their conflict by violence, by means of violence,” Gallagher said.

He said one problem is there is a shortage of police officers. He said it can impact the way they do their jobs.

“We are 77 officers short as of today, and tomorrow it’s probably gonna be 78,” he said.

He said the department is looking for people who have a guardian mentality, and that has a tolerant attitude that will join them to be part of the solution into a 21st century policing.

Gallagher said detectives will continue working hard to solve the shooting cases.

“We will be able to solve all of these crimes. We just need assistance from the community,” Gallagher explained.