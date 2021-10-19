Virginia Beach police Oceanfront substation gets free facelift

On Tuesday, department leaders officially reopened a once crumbling substation off Pacific Avenue after a major renovation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers are building a whole new presence at the Oceanfront.

Cracked floor tiles, nonworking bathrooms and invasive plants used to be staples in the station.

“It needed some loving,” said VBPD Second Precinct Sergeant Nick Ball.

“It looked like something from the walking dead and I say that because there was actually a tree growing up next to the toilet,” said Commanding Officer of the Second Precinct Captain Happy McBrien.

Now, Virginia Beach police officers finally have a relaxing spot to recharge while on duty at the Oceanfront.

“It’s amazing to see the condition it was in after 20 some years of use and what it looks like today,” Capt. McBrien said.

McBrien put out a call for help and 7-11 delivered. They gave the substation a facelift, free of charge.

The space is small in size but makes a huge difference in an officer’s shift.

“This is a cool place for officers to come get some water, get a meal, get in some aA/C and really just get out of that ocean-atmosphere,” McBrien said.

Renovations are still in progress a few streets away on the department's new Atlantic Avenue Substation.

Officials hope to get the space up and running by April but said they need a lot more money to get the job done.

“It’s probably going to cost upwards of $1.1 million to really take care of it,” McBrien said.

This spot gives the precinct extra eyes at the Oceanfront.

“So, they can get their work done, but still show we are right down in front of everybody,” Srgt. Ball said.

But, McBrien said forming strong ties with resort area neighbors, at both substations, will also combat crime.

“Working in the community and having those substations, is inviting to have people come up and be a part of the solution and really just having a conversation,” McBrien said.