Virginia Beach Police handed out 2 summonses during stay-at-home order

The order still allows exercising or fishing on the beach. You can’t stay to sunbathe, picnic, gather or participate in group sports.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are keeping an eye out for people ignoring Governor Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order.

Officers are continuing to monitor crowds everywhere around the city, but Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn said the most popular spots are Chic’s Beach, the oceanfront and Sandbridge.

“We are not moving manpower anywhere in particular because of this. We are patrolling and we are responding to calls as we always do,” she explained.

Beaches are closed until June 10, except for limited activity including exercising and fishing.

Kuehn said it’s a rule officers are required to enforce. She said officers are doing their best to inform people of the rules and give warnings.

She said, “We are really trying to educate everyone on their personal rule in how we are going to flatten the curve.”

Last week, Carol Kerbin took several pictures of police officers riding their horses on the beach in Ocean Park near Shore Drive. Kuehn said the horses work year-round and serve as a great tool for officers.

“You are ten-feet up in the air so you can see a long distance. To be on the beach," Kuehn explained. "They can cover more ground than an officer on foot.”

Kuehn said right now officers are giving warnings, but people who continue to break the executive order could receive a summons.

In two weeks, Virginia Beach Police handed out two summonses.

Rule breakers could face a class-one misdemeanor. If found guilty, you could face up to 12 months in jail, a $2,500 fine or both.