Police investigating homicide on Riviera Drive in Virginia Beach

They got a call to respond to a home on the 1000 block of Riviera Drive at 4:10 p.m.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on a survey about public police perception on March 1, 2022.

Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a homicide that happened on April 1.

A release from the Virginia Beach Police Department says they got a call to respond to a home on the 1000 block of Riviera Drive at 4:10 p.m. That's near Regent University.

When they arrived, they found a man who had died at the scene.

He's been identified as Deshawn Ginyard, 36, of Virginia Beach.

There is no additional information available at this time, and police have not specified how he died.