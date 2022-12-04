Virginia Beach police horse dies after injury patrolling Oceanfront

Mick served in the Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol since July of 2015.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, the Virginia Beach Police Dept. announced that one of its equine partners, Mick, had passed away.

According to the department, Mick had a medical emergency while patrolling the Oceanfront on April 8. Mick passed away two days later.

Mick joined the Virginia Beach Mounted Patrol back in July of 2015. Before that, he served in Delaware on the New Castle County Mounted Patrol.

Mick was known for his mohawk-style haircut and a white patch on his nose, which officers would jokingly refer to as a barcode.