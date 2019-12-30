VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department is investigating what sparked a deck fire on Sunday night.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 8:20 p.m. about a fire that happened in the 2500 block of Highfield Ct. near Elson Green.

Smoke and flames were seen outside the home when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. Officials said the fire appears to have started on the back deck and extended up the side of the house.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. Right now, Virginia Beach Fire Investigators believe it was accidental.

No one was injured in the fire, however, the four people who lived in the home were displaced.

