VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Monday at the end of Southern Boulevard.

Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a person who claimed to see an overturned vehicle in the woods. Police and EMS went to the scene and found the vehicle.

Police said a man was pronounced dead on scene.

After investigating, officers determined the vehicle was traveling westbound on Southern Boulevard from Birdneck Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. when it crashed at the dead end. The vehicle continued into the wooded area.

Police said no other vehicles were involved.

Officials said the departments' Fatal Crash Team is still investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.