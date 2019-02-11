VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is investigating a fatal crash on Providence Road on Saturday.

Dispatch received a 911 call around 9:40 a.m. about a two-vehicle crash at 6465 Providence Road.

Officers that arrived on the scene found a gray Ford SUV and a blue Dodge Challenger. Police said the gray Ford SUV was turning out of College Park Square Shopping Center when it was hit by the blue Dodge Challenger.

The woman driving the Ford was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but she has since died of those injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was transported with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

