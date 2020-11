Officers said they received a call for a welfare check at a home on Shelby Lane on Thanksgiving Day. When they got there, they found a woman dead.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police tape blocked off part a of a neighborhood by Lake Murray Thanksgiving afternoon as officers investigated a killing that took place in a home there.

Master Police Officer Linda Kuehn said that police received a call for a welfare check at a house in the 6300 block of Shelby Lane.

When officers go to the home, they found a woman dead inside it.

Kuehn said investigators believe the murder was domestic in nature and that police had someone in custody.