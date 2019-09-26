VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating after there were reports that a student was potentially going to take a gun to school.

Police were notified that a student was potentially going to take a weapon to the Bayside 6th Grade Campus on Wednesday.

Police started an investigation. The student was identified and the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney is looking at the case and will determine if any charges would be filed.

A weapon has not been found.

13News Now reached out to Virginia Beach City Public Schools and has not heard back.

