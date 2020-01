VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Friday night.

In a tweet, the department said the crash happened at the intersection of Virginia Beach Boulevard and Aragona Boulevard. Eastbound Virginia Beach Boulevard was closed around 8:45 p.m.

No further information about the crash has been released at this time.

This is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.

RELATED: FORECAST: Is this May or January?