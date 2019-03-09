VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigation a shooting that injured a person on Labor Day.

Emergency Communication received the 911 call around 8:15 p.m. about gunshots heard in the area of Morningside Court.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police said no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).