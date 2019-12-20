VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting and trying to track down who pulled the trigger.

On Thursday around 7 p.m., Emergency Communications received a 911 about a person shot in the 3600 block of Harbinger Road. Officers on the scene found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

Police did not have any suspect information to release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

