Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting on Potters Road that left woman hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed that the call came in right after 1 a.m. that there were gunshot on the 1700 block of Potters Road.

That's near Mermaids Gentlemen's Club.

Emergency dispatch confirmed that a person was hurt, and police later released that it was a woman who was shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital and she's expected to be okay.

It happened at the Mermaids Gentlemen’s Club on Potters Rd.#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/98y5wyTSUz — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) December 7, 2022

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

VBPD is investigating a shooting in the 1700 block of Potters Road that was reported just after 1:00 A.M. There is a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided as they are available. — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) December 7, 2022