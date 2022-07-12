Police in Virginia Beach investigating shooting on Potters Road that left woman hurt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning.
Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed that the call came in right after 1 a.m. that there were gunshot on the 1700 block of Potters Road.
That's near Mermaids Gentlemen's Club.
Emergency dispatch confirmed that a person was hurt, and police later released that it was a woman who was shot in the leg.
She was taken to the hospital and she's expected to be okay.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an online tip by clicking here.