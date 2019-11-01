VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting.

A call for a shooting came in around 8:40 Thursday night. Police reported to the scene in the 300 block of Woods Edge Court.

The victim was an adult male. He was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back and taken to the hospital.

This is an active investigation and there is no further information available.

