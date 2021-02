The pedestrian has injuries considered life-threatening. The incident happened on S. Rosemont at Holland Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously hurt Thursday morning.

Police sent out a tweet around 8:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of the crash that occurred on S. Rosemont and Holland Road.

The pedestrian's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Northbound on S. Rosemont is closed at Holland Road. Drivers are urged to use another route.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.