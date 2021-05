The single-vehicle wreck happened on northbound on Oceana Boulevard at the "S" curve. Oceana Blvd is shut down between Bells and Potters roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. ā€” Virginia Beach Police said it is investigating a crash that led to a fatality early Saturday morning.

Police sent out a tweet saying the single-vehicle wreck happened on northbound on Oceana Boulevard at the "S" curve.

As of 4 a.m., Oceana is shut down between Bells and Potters roads.

Police did not release any more information about the victim.

Viewer Jerry Hoyt, sent a picture from the scene early this morning.