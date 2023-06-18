Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex

According to detectives, it happened at a home on Broad Meadows Boulevard. That’s off Wesleyan Drive, near Diamond Springs Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened at a home at Carriage House Apartment.

Mark Bailey is the pastor at Connect Church 757 across the street. When he arrived for Sunday service this morning, he met a crime scene.

“Our heart goes out to the community. We minister to this community,” Bailey said. “It’s a shame. A lot of kids in the area, in this community. You know there’s some exposed to it, around it, it might be a loved one. You just never know who it’s affecting.”

Virginia Beach police officers first reported the shooting around 1 a.m.

According to detectives, it happened at a home on Broad Meadows Boulevard. That’s off Wesleyan Drive, near Diamond Springs Road.

A spokesperson for the department could not say how old the victim is but confirmed he died in the shooting.

The spokesperson said officers have several potential suspects already in custody.

As a heavy police presence responded to the scene, Bailey said he will continue to pray for this Virginia Beach community and wider Hampton roads.

“There has been such an uptick in crime,” Bailey said. “I think a lot of it is there’s just such lawlessness out there. People have forgotten, we need to get back to church. We need to get back to God.”

Police are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to contact them.