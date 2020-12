Police said Kempsville Road is now being reopened in both directions from Whitehurst Landing to Fordham Drive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police said a suspicious package outside the Kempsville Post Office has been cleared.

Police confirm someone found the suspicious package around 7:45 a.m. Thursday. It was near the outside mailbox.

As police investigated the package, traffic was diverted.