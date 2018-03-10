Virginia Beach police were trying to identify a "person of interest" Wednedsday after a shooting inside a 24-hour Harris Teeter.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the shooting that came during an attempted robbery around 12:45 a.m. When police got to the grocery store at 5060 Ferrell Pkwy., they found a man who had been hurt. Officers expected him to survive.

Assistance Needed in Identifying this Person of Interest regarding this morning's Harris Teeter Shooting/Attempt Robbery. Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know this man. case info @ https://t.co/7zm6xgtGdh pic.twitter.com/bsgpI9KKKQ — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 3, 2018

A Harris Teeter employee told police that three men walked into the store and tried to rob it. The men, who wore dark clothing and face masks, ran away empty-handed. At least one of them had a gun.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

