Virginia Beach police looking for endangered man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is looking for a man who may be endangered Monday night.

Christian Engel-Hamman was last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. wearing black Crocs shoes, black pants, a black shirt and a black jacket. Police tweeted an alert for him shortly after 9 p.m.

The department said he poses a potential threat to his own safety. A ping on his phone showed that he was in Chesapeake.

Anyone with information on where Engel-Hamman is located is asked to call the police or Virginia Beach detectives at 757-385-4101.