Virginia Beach Police looking for the person who hit 20-year-old bicyclist and then drove away

That bicyclist is Matthew Ahlschlager, and coworkers tell us he was on his way home from work. Now he's sedated after having brain surgery.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police officers said they are still looking for the person responsible for hitting a bicyclist and driving away early on Saturday morning.

That bicyclist is 20-year-old Matthew Ahlschlager.

The collision happened at the intersection of General Booth Boulevard and Dam Neck Road. There are lots of businesses in the area, so even though police say there were no witnesses, they hope a camera caught the moment when someone hit Ahlschlager and left him in the street.

Officers said the bicyclist was going through the crosswalk on General Booth, crossing Dam Neck Road at the moment of impact.

Officers showed up after someone called 911 and they arrived to find him badly hurt. Because of the injuries, he had brain surgery and is currently sedated at the hospital.

Tatiana Greene said she works with Ahlschlager at the Taco Bell down the street.

“It’s so hard to think about, because he was such a great person. He’s still just such a great person,” said Greene.

She said he’s a careful bicyclist and he was going home from work when the driver hit him.

Greene said, “It’s scary to think that that’s the type of world we are living in where people would rather just go than face consequences. I don’t care if you’re drunk. I don’t care if you’re texting. Like, his life is still valuable.”

To Greene, he’s an injured friend. To Collin and Andrew Ahlschlager, he’s an injured brother.

Andrew said, “He’s so young and kind and just seeing him like that was like... I thought it was all over when I saw him, too.”

All of the siblings were adopted. Together they make a foster family of 14 that’s bonded by more than blood.

The family said he’s the kind of brother who spends his hard-earned money on groceries for the house and walked to work until he could save up to buy that bike somebody hit him on.

Now, they want the person responsible for their brother’s injuries to come forward.

Andrew said, “First, I just want him to get better. I just hope they see this, and they feel something you know they feel bad at least they feel some kind of remorse.”

Collin said, “Even if Matt comes back 100 percent perfect, you’re not going to get away with this.”

Detectives said they are looking for a white sedan. Ahlschlager’s brothers say the car that hit Matthew, is most likely dented.

If you know anything call Virginia Beach Police.