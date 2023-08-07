Virginia Beach police looking for missing 10-year-old boy

According to VBPD, Samir Graham was last seen on Monday near Bonney Road and Breccia Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) needs your help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.

According to VBPD, Samir Graham was last seen on Monday near Bonney Road and Breccia Lane. Samir is 5' tall and weighs about 85 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is said to have been wearing a green Nike shirt, black Nike shorts, black Nike shoes and a black Nike ballcap when he left his home.