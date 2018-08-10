VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police said they found the driver responsible for hitting a jogger and leaving her seriously hurt in the middle of a road in September. They arrested 29-year-old Alexis Rummel and charged her with Felony Hit and Run.

Investigators said Rummel was driving an SUV the morning of September 23 when she hit the jogger on Carolina Avenue near Mediterranean Avenue. Karen Stout had two broken ankles, two broken ribs, and a fracture in her back. Someone saw Stout on the ground and stopped to help her.

