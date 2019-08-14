VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are saying the deaths of a man and woman in Virginia Beach are "suspicious."

Police were called to the 5500 block of Bound Brook Court on Wednesday morning. There they found a woman dead and a man in need of medical attention.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police are categorizing the incident as a suspicious death investigation, but have not released any other details.

