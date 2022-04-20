Virginia Beach police install new cameras in patrol cars, emphasize transparency

MVR stands for Mobile Video Recorders. While many officers already had patrol cameras, these new devices will provide more angles to capture activity.

As a part of their long-term plan to increase transparency with the public on their interactions, the Virginia Beach Police Department announced that they have installed new, improved video recorders in 215 of their cars.

"I am proud to announce the addition of MVRs to our technology platform, where they will assist our officers in capturing video of traffic and criminal law violations," said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate in a statement.

"Which will enhance prosecution efforts, while also providing a more objective assessment of encounters between our officers and citizens that may find themselves the subject of a traffic stop."

MVR stands for Mobile Video Recorders. While many officers already had patrol cameras, these new devices will provide more angles to capture activity.

An additional angle that will allow more of the story to be documented by police officers to share with the community if necessary will be recording of the rear seat of the patrol car. This will happen when people are taken into custody and transported.

Other measures that VBPD have taken in the last 18 months include requirements for sworn officers to have a body worn camera during both active patrols and off-duty police related events, a pre-activation time before a patrol encounter that increased to two minutes versus 30 seconds and activation of the camera immediately when dispatched to a scene.