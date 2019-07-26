VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said a man drowned at the Oceanfront Friday.

Police received a report of a drowning at 6:10 p.m. at 17th Street Beach.

After an initial investigation, police discovered that an adult man, later identified as 66-year-old Numeriano Tan of Princeton, New Jersey, was swimming near the lifeguard stand at 17th Street Beach when he began to struggle.

Lifeguards noticed Tan was in distress and went to bring him back to shore. EMS, Fire, and Police responded to assist.

Crews tried to resuscitate him on the beach before he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Red flags were flying at the beach.